Watch SOFI TUKKER’s Barcelona-Shot ‘Barthelona’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

SOFI TUKKER have released their new single “Barthelona” alongside a music video filmed in Barcelona. The track arrives after the Grammy-nominated electronic duo had previewed it during festival appearances and DJ sets for several months. Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern wrote the song while traveling from Las Vegas to Palm Springs, recording in a temporary studio inside a Sprinter van. The release is available across streaming platforms and precedes the duo’s Animal Talk headline tour of North America this fall.

“We’ve been sneaking Barthelona in our sets for months,” the duo explained in a press release, adding that the song could change the atmosphere of a dance floor or improve someone’s mood. Its central lyric, “Thought I left her in Barthelona,” turns the Spanish city’s name into the song’s recurring hook and provides the premise for its nightlife-focused story. Cayetano González directed the accompanying video, which was shot across Barcelona and features group choreography, summer styling, beach scenes and recognizable city architecture.

SOFI TUKKER - Barthelona (Official Music Video)

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“Barthelona” arrives during SOFI TUKKER’s 2026 international touring schedule. Their summer dates include John Summit’s Experts Only event in Ibiza, Open’er Festival in Poland, Garorock in France and Electric Love in Austria. The duo will begin a North American Animal Talk headline tour in fall 2026. Hawley-Weld and Halpern, who met at Brown University, have released four studio albums and earned Grammy nominations for Drinkee and Treehouse. Their catalog also includes the Platinum-certified singles “Best Friend” and “Purple Hat,” while their live history includes appearances at Coachella, Tomorrowland and Red Rocks. Through the revived Animal Talk platform, SOFI TUKKER also work with other electronic artists and maintain a global community connected to the project.

Listen to SOFI TUKKER’s “Barthelona” here.