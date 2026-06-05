Infinity Song Announces New Self-Titled Album

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Infinity Song is almost ready to share their fourth album, Infinity Song. After teasing the album with new music in the first few months of 2026, the group confirms that their new self-titled album is due out on June 12. It is available for preorder on CD and vinyl now.

The album Infinity Song comes on the heels of two new singles. “One Foot Out” sees the band performing their signature blend of nearly-choral harmonies combined with sundrenched guitar strumming and a danceable beat. “Hurricane” gets into funkier territory, with a disco-influenced bassline, guitar, and string harmonies. The latter track also comes with a stylish music video, shot mostly in black and white with a few pops of color.

Infinity Song - Hurricane (Official Music Video)

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Infinity Song consists of siblings Abraham Boyd, Angel Boyd, Israel Boyd, and Momo Boyd, who have been performing together for nearly their whole lives. “We’ve been singing since we were little kids, and music is truly our family’s way of life. It’s been an outlet for development, for processing life – we come together around music. We made it official in 2014 or something, I don’t know the exact date. But really, it was a formality more than anything,” Abraham told Euphoria magazine in 2024. After the group made it official, they released their debut album, Infinity’s Song, in 2015. That was followed by 2020’s Mad Love and 2024’s Metamorphosis Complete. The return to an album bearing the group’s name feels momentous, like a full circle moment more than a decade in progress.

Of course, like so many musicians in the 2020s, Infinity Song was able to reach a new audience thanks in part to TikTok, which made their track “Hater’s Anthem” go viral in 2023. The group also frequently performs live, with dates scheduled this summer in U.S. cities like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and San Francisco before they’ll embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand, stopping in Melbourne, Auckland, and more. Later in 2026, Infinity Song will also tour Europe, performing in London, Berlin, Istanbul, Brussels, and more cities.

Shop INFINITY SONG here.