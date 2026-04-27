Zedd Announces NYC Edition Of ‘Zedd In The Park’ Festival

Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Zedd is bringing back his namesake festival, and he’s taking it to NYC. The fifth edition of ‘Zedd In The Park’ is set to take place on Randall’s Island on August 14th and 15th. This is the first time the event is being held on the East Coast after years in Los Angeles. Zedd will headline both nights, first in a B2B with Knock2, then solo. Other featured artists include DJ Snake, Porter Robinson, Madeon and more.

“Zedd In The Park is back, and I’m incredibly excited to bring it to New York City for the very first time,” Zedd shared alongside the announcement. “I’m bringing some of my favorite artists and best friends to join me at Randall’s Island. I believe we have our most special lineup yet!”

The festival’s lineup is rounded out by Louis The Child, Zensei, and Ellis. Artist pre-sale begins on Thursday, April 30th, at 10AM ET followed by general on-sale on Friday, May 1st at 10AM ET. Fans can sign-up for early access and find more information on Zedd In The Park’s website.

Zedd - Lucky (feat. Remi Wolf) [Live From Zedd In The Park 2024]

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Zedd In The Park was last hosted at LA State Historic Park in September 2024. The German DJ and producer’s last album, Telos, was released the same year. Ahead of its release, Zedd told Forbes that he hoped the record would expand the type of music he was able to play live. He explained: “I’m hoping that people who are just into EDM will kind of open up to other types of music that are influenced by electronic music – just kind of bridging the gap between genres a little bit more. Maybe that enables me to play more different music live, as well… that would be nice.”

Nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Telos ultimately lost to Charli XCX’s Brat.

Browse Zedd’s music on vinyl here.