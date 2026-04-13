Marshmello Releases ‘Where We Go’ With Thomas Rhett

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Marshmello has released his new single “Where We Go,” featuring country artist Thomas Rhett, on April 10. The track marks the latest in a series of country-focused collaborations from the producer, who has increasingly worked across the genre in recent years.

“Where We Go” brings together Marshmello’s electronic production with Thomas Rhett’s country vocals. The song centers on a refrain that includes the line, “I ain’t even had a drink but I’m backroad tipsy, lose my mind every time you kiss me, I don’t care where we go as long as you’re here with me.”

Marshmello, Thomas Rhett - Where We Go (Lyric Video)

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The release follows several country-leaning singles from Marshmello over the past year. Most recently, he issued “Better Man Than Me” with Hudson Westbrook, as well as “Holy Water” with Jelly Roll. His earlier collaboration with Kane Brown, “Miles On It,” debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Songs chart and Top Country Songs chart, becoming the first track to top both lists simultaneously. Alongside these releases, Marshmello has also collaborated across genres in 2025 with tracks including “Slow Motion” featuring Jonas Brothers and “Save My Love” with Ellie Goulding and AVAION.

For Thomas Rhett, “Where We Go” arrives during a period of continued activity. His recent single “Ain’t A Bad Life” featuring Jordan Davis has reached the Top 5 on country radio, and he recently released “Georgia On My Mind,” which appears in ESPN’s campaign for the Masters Tournament. Rhett is also set to launch his “Soundtrack To Life Tour,” a 20-plus-city run that includes a co-headlining stadium show with Niall Horan at Nashville’s GEODIS Park and additional dates at Hersheypark Stadium.

Listen to “Where We Go” here.