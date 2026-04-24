Ringo Starr Releases 22nd Solo Album, ‘Long Long Road’

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Ringo Starr has released the latest work of his long long career, the appropriately-titled Long Long Road. Following last year’s Look Up, Long Long Road is Ringo’s 22nd solo album and 2nd collaboration with T-Bone Burnett as co-writer and producer. The 10-song album includes features from Sheryl Crow, Sarah Jarosz, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle and St. Vincent.

Alongside the release of the album, Ringo has shared a video for the title track, which features vocals from Sheryl Crow and Daniel Tashian. The video, directed by Francesca Gregorini (Ringo’s step-daughter) shows Ringo driving through his past, and includes some personal images shared for the first time.

“We’re talking about this Long Long Road I’ve been on – and I’ve been thinking about the road I’ve taken,” reflected Ringo. “Starting in Liverpool, being in several bands, then with The Beatles – all those stops on your walk of life, it’s so far out. What would have happened if I’d emigrated to Texas to be near Lightnin’ Hopkins? We don’t know. I could have taken another path, but I took this one and ended up here, still on this Long Long Road. I loved making this record with T Bone and I hope you enjoy listening to it.”

Ringo Starr - Long Long Road (Official Music Video)

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Burnett added: “I’ve loved Ringo’s playing and his singing for my whole life. And I always heard Ringo as a Texas artist; the way he played felt just like Texas music to me. Ringo Starr is a master musician and a recording artist of the highest caliber, and I wanted to surround him with these young masters, bringing in some of this extraordinary young energy that’s happening around Nashville for both of these records.”

Long Long Road features 10 songs, 6 written or co-written by T Bone Burnett, and three co-written by Ringo with Bruce Sugar, Mark Hudson and Gary Burr.

Buy Ringo Starr’s Long Long Road here.