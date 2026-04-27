‘Opry 100 Honors’ Concert Series To Celebrate Don Williams

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The Grand Ole Opry will host ‘Opry 100 Honors Don Williams’ as the next concert in their anniversary series. Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, and more will perform.

As part of their ongoing 100th anniversary series, the Grand Ole Opry will host the Opry 100 Honors Don Williams concert on June 10th. The celebratory show will feature performances by Opry members Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, and more. Ticket information can be found on the Opry’s website.

Williams was inducted as an Opry member 50 years ago, on April 23rd, 1976. That night, he performed “The Shelter of Your Eyes” and “You’re My Best Friend.”

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Fans can also look forward to the release of newly-recovered Williams music. A new album titled Epilogue: The Cellar Tapes, is set to be released after Don’s son Tim and longtime producer Garth Fundis discovered a collection of previously unheard tracks. The recordings date from 1979 to 1984, a defining period in Williams’ career that produced enduring classics including “Good Ole Boys Like Me,” “It Must Be Love,” “I Believe in You,” “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,” and “Tulsa Time.” The new collection arrive on May 29th via Craft Recordings.

Featured performer Keith Urban has frequently named Williams as one of the biggest influences of his career, growing up with his music playing in the home. Urban collaborated with his idol on the song “Imagine That” in 2012 as one of the two duet tracks on Williams’ album And So It Goes.

Trisha Yearwood has also cited Williams as one of her musical heroes, and performed “Maggie’s Dream” on the 2017 tribute album Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams. Yearwood and Williams are also connected through their work with Fundis.

The special series of “Opry 100 Honors” shows, sponsored by Dan Post, pay tribute to several of the icons who have helped shape the Opry’s first century. Since the series launched in 2025, the Opry has honored music and Opry greats Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash, Hank Williams, and more.

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