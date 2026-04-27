The Cardigans’ Join Spotify Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Cardigans’ beloved song “Lovefool” has entered the Spotify Billions Club. The song initially appeared on the Swedish rock band’s third studio album, 1996’s First Band On The Moon. “Lovefool” is an upbeat pop rock song about begging someone for their adoration, even if it’s untrue: “Love me, love me/Pretend that you love me/Leave me, leave me/Just say that you need me.”

The track is penned by the band’s guitarist Peter Svensson and frontwoman Nina Persson. The song peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Singles Chart following a feature in Baz Luhrmann’s film Romeo + Juliet and a 1997 re-release.

Persson has said that she wrote the lyrics while waiting at an airport. She later said the song is “quite a sad love song; the meaning of it is quite pathetic, really.” She added, “the biggest hits are the ones that are the easiest to write.”

The Cardigans - Lovefool (Official Music Video)

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The commercial success of “Lovefool” “freaked me out,” Persson later said. “We were kind of snobs. We felt like these things were glitzy, and we felt like, ‘No, no, we’re a rock band!’”

Billboard ranked “Lovefool” fourth on its list of “The 100 Greatest Pop Songs of 1997” in 2017. The tune was among the publication’s “500 Best Pop Songs of All Time” in 2023.

In 2024, The Cardigans released a two-part compilation album entitled The Rest Of The Best, Vol. 1 & 2. The band also joined TikTok. Their first post stitched together a scene from The Office where Andy (Ed Helms) sings “Lovefool” with footage of the group’s current iteration. The previous year, they released an official sped-up version of their 1996 song “Step On Me” after a fast-paced take on the track went viral on TikTok.

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