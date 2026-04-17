A Tony! Toni! Toné!’s Greatest Hits Compilation Has Just Been Announced

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

A new greatest hits compilation celebrating the work of New Jack Swing pioneers Tony! Toni! Toné! is coming soon. The 11-track collection will compile some of the group’s most memorable numbers, including “Feels Good,” “Anniversary,” and “Me & You.”

Formed in 1986 after a stint on Prince’s Parade tour, Tony! Toni! Toné!’s catalog spans four studio albums released between 1988 and 1996. Consisting of brothers D’Wayne Wiggins and Raphael Saadiq and their cousin Timothy Christian Riley, the trio became one of the pre-eminent R&B groups of the 1990s, and paved the way for the neo-soul moment that would emerge in the latter half of the decade. Today, they remain one of the top-selling R&B outfits of all time. The group disbanded in 1997 following the release of their final album House of Music, widely considered their strongest work.

Tony! Toni! Toné! - Anniversary (Official Music Video)

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Among the tracks featured on the new compilation is “Feels Good,” the band’s breakthrough crossover hit from their 1990 album The Revival. Recorded and produced largely by the group themselves, the single topped the R&B chart for two weeks and reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, eventually selling over one million copies. It was the group’s first single to crack the Top 10 of the Hot 100. The record also features “Anniversary,” from their 1993 double-platinum album Sons of Soul, is also set to appear, as is their 1991 track from John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood, “Me & You.”

The Hits Of Tony! Toni! Tone! is just the latest greatest hits compilation the trio has released.They also shared Hits in 1997, which peaked at No. 54 on the Top R&B Albums chart. The new collection, however, is the first retrospective to be released since Wiggins passed away from bladder cancer in March 2025, at age 64. In 2023, the original lineup reunited for what would be their final tour, a US tour marking the 30th anniversary of Sons of Soul. At the time, it marked their first tour together in 25 years.

Buy The Hits Of Tony! Toni! Toné!’s here.