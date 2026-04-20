Jessie Reyez Shares New Single ‘N.Y.F.F.’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Jessie Reyez has dropped a new song titled “N.Y.F.F.” The raw kiss-off track tears an unfaithful man to shreds: “But you’re allergic to the truth/Like the truth just ain’t your shoe size.” “N.Y.F.F.” asserts Reyez’s status as one of the most compelling voices in pop and R&B, and is available to stream now.

“N.Y.F.F” follows last month’s surprise $till Paid EP, a five-track project celebrating one year since Reyez’s critically acclaimed 2025 album Paid in Memories. The EP features a remix with BRIT Award-winning rapper Stormzy and arrived after Reyez completed her massive sold-out Paid in Memories headline world tour in 2025.

Paid in Memories includes the tracks “Goliath,” “NYB,” the viral fan-favorite “Culdn’t B Me,” and “Psilocybin & Daisies,” which samples The Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979.” The album features collaborations with artists such as Ari Lennox, Big Sean, Miguel, Lil Yachty, 6LACK, Lil Wayne, and Deyaz.

Jessie Reyez - N.Y.F.F. (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

In 2025, Reyez released the book Words of A Goat Princess II: The People’s Purge, the second volume in her USA Today Best-Selling poetry series.

In 2024, the Canadian singer-songwriter appeared alongside Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Caesar and more on the soundtrack EP to the biopic Bob Marley: One Love. Reyez contributed a cover of the 1978 song “Is This Love.”

Reyez released her debut studio album, Before Love Came to Kill Us, in 2020. The album includes collaborations with Eminem, 6lack, Rico Nasty, Melii, JID, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Before Love Came to Kill Us debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and was short-listed for the 2020 Polaris Music Prize.

In 2022, she released her second album, Yessie. The following year, she shared the steamy new R&B cut “Jeans,” a collaboration with Miguel. She has since toured with Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, and Jhené Aiko.

Listen to “N.Y.F.F.” here.