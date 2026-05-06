Fall Out Boy’s ‘Thnks fr th Mmrs’ Enters Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

All these years later, Fall Out Boy fans are still creating special moments with “Thnks fr th Mmrs.” The punk and emo legends’ 2007 smash has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, careening into the platform’s prestigious Billions Club. It’s the third Fall Out Boy song to cross the billion-stream threshold on Spotify following “Centuries” and “Sugar, We’re Going Down.”

Produced by R&B icon Babyface, “Thnks fr th Mmrs” arrived during a dominant career phase when Fall Out Boy was enjoying crossover success on the pop charts and weaving elements from other genres into their intensely catchy rock songs. First included on 2007’s Infinity on High in February 2007, the song was released as a single the following month and rose to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video exhibited Fall Out Boy’s newfound proximity to celebrity by casting Kim Kardashian, a burgeoning star herself at the time.

“To me, it’s the whole idea of FOMO,” bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz said of “Thnks fr th Mmrs” in a 2018 Genius interview. “You know, when you’re not out, and you’re looking at people’s Instagram, and you’re like, ‘Aw man I should be there! That would be so amazing.’ And then you’re there, and it’s like kind of amazing. It looks more amazing on Instagram, though.”

Fall Out Boy - Thnks fr th Mmrs (Official Music Video)

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Although the track predates the launch of Instagram by several years, it came out at the height of MySpace, the social network where Fall Out Boy first built their voracious fan base, which also became a hub for party and event photos in its day. Another concurrent pop culture entity made its way into the “Thnks for the Mmrs” chorus in the form of the line “He tastes like you, only sweeter,” a quote from the 2004 movie version of the award-winning play Closer. “That film walks a really human line between the way romance and sex and all that exists. In a way that you don’t always see in film,” Wentz told Genius.

Shop Fall Out Boy’s Infinity on High here.