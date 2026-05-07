Flo Announces Sophomore Album ‘Therapy At The Club’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

After the success of their debut album Access All Areas, Flo is gearing up for their sophomore album. The British pop/R&B trio have officially announced the new album Therapy at the Club will debut on July 24, 2026, and have shared the title track from the album as its second single. “Therapy At The Club” is available to purchase and stream now, while the album is officially available for preorder.

Therapy at the Club (Preview)

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“We’re incredibly proud to finally share Therapy at the Club, our sophomore album with the world. It’s a body of work that feels super personal to us, it’s been a labour of love. For us, the club is more than just a night out, it’s like therapy. I mean, where else do you feel more understood than in a girls bathroom on a night out…that’s the vibe!” say Flo about their new album. “We’ve been very hands on with the writing and creation of this project alongside our very special collaborators, and that’s made it even more meaningful to us. This album represents where we are right now – honest, evolving, and unafraid to feel everything. We really hope you love it!”

Flo first shared a taste of Therapy at the Club with the lead single “Leak It,” which debuted in March. That track takes the best elements of a Y2K-era club banger and gives it a pulsing update brimming with Flo’s tight harmonies. “Leak It” and “Therapy in the Club,” which shows the group in a more soulful balladic mode, introduce what promises to be a processing of difficult emotions on the dance floor. The group has also enlisted an all-star group of collaborators for the project, including Amy Allen, Steph Jones (both of whom have recently worked with Sabrina Carpenter), Julian Bunetta, and Boy Matthews.

Access All Areas earned a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album, making Flo the first British girl group nominated for a Grammy in 20 years. That album features hits like “Walk Like This,” “In My Bag” with Glorilla, and “Check.”

Order Flo’s Therapy at the Club now.