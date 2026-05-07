Neil Diamond Set To Release ‘Wild At Heart’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

At long last, Neil Diamond is finally set to share the third album he created with Rick Rubin tomorrow. Wild At Heart caps a trilogy of albums that Diamond and Rubin began more than two decades ago. Wild At Heart is available to order now on gold vinyl.

“My work with Rick was a labor of love,” says Diamond, “and I’m so gratified that these songs will finally be set free into the world to complete our trilogy of work.” The album brings together 10 previously unreleased tracks from the Home Before Dark sessions, the second album the two created together and released in 2008. Before that, Diamond and Rubin worked together to create 12 Songs, which debuted in 2005. Similar to their previous work, the tracks on Wild At Heart are stripped down but urgent, carrying the incisive lyricism one can only get from Diamond. The album sees him reimagine some of the material written around but not released on Home Before Dark, along with a new imagining of that album’s closer, “Forgotten.”

Neil Diamond - Wild At Heart (Official Music Video)

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Along with Wild At Heart, Diamond is set to share a video for the track “You’re Getting To Me,” which stars Girls’ Jemima Kirke and Fallout’s Cameron Cameron Cowperthwaite and was directed by Tim Mattia. “It was such an honor to be asked to be part of the world that Neil and Rick Rubin created with this song. As soon as I heard the track, I thought about Cameron Cowperthwaite, who I’d worked with before, and how incredible he and Jemima Kirke could be sharing a screen, so I reached out to her directly on Instagram, and a few weeks later, we were shooting in upstate New York. It was a magical couple of days, and I think we created something really special,” says Mattia. Adds Cowperthwaite, “I think Neil’s music really resonates with people who want to understand the complicated nature of love and relationships. I’m so happy I got to explore those inner workings with Tim and Jemima. We all really went for it, and I think this is a special thing we got to do.”

Order Neil Diamond’s Wild at Heart now.