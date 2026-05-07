Lara Somogyi Announces ‘a [time] patterned’ For August

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Lara Somogyi has announced her second album, a [time] patterned, out August 28 via Mercury KX. The harpist has also shared the album’s lead single and video, “sojourn,” ahead of the full 11-track release.

The album was written with producer Cyrus Reynolds and developed through tape loops, delay and repetition, with Somogyi using those techniques to explore how musical patterns form, break apart and return. The process also became personal after the death of her father, as the record considers time as something felt through grief, joy and healing rather than simply measured.

Lara Somogyi - sojourn (Official Music Video)

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Somogyi said “sojourn” was the first piece she wrote for the record, though she does not see it as a conventional opening statement. “‘sojourn’ opens in the in-between; in that first step forward, tracing a quiet shift toward something open and free,” Somogyi said. “It’s not a beginning, even though it was the first piece I wrote for the record. To me, it feels like an opening to the next chapter.” Across a [time] patterned, field recordings, including birdsong from Somogyi’s birthplace of Kauai, appear alongside string arrangements and textural experimentation. Rob Moose, whose credits include Bon Iver and Sufjan Stevens, appears on “sitting circle,” while Clarice Jensen, known for work connected to Max Richter, appears on “highway nocturne 40.”

Previously, Somogyi has collaborated with Bonobo, Ólafur Arnalds, the London Symphony Orchestra, and Bat For Lashes among others. Her screen credits include Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated Da 5 Bloods, Hans Zimmer’s Blue Planet II featuring Radiohead, and Ari Aster’s Eddington for A24. Somogyi will also play three headline shows around the album release: August 29 at Live at Glass Hill in Los Angeles, September 9 at Constellation in Chicago and September 11 at National Sawdust in Brooklyn.

Buy/Stream Lara Somogyi’s a [time] patterned.