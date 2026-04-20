Three New Titles Join Deutsche Grammophon’s Original Source Reissue Series

Cover: Courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon

Deutsche Grammophon has expanded its Original Source Series with three additional vinyl reissues, featuring recordings of works by Mahler, Sibelius, and Beethoven. The series, which was launched in June 2023, focuses on producing high-quality pressings by working directly from original analog master tapes, aiming to present historically significant recordings in a fashion as close to original studio or concert sound.

One of the hallmark aspects of the Original Source Series is its production method. Original multi-track tapes—including ½-inch four-track and 1-inch eight-track formats—are newly transferred, remastered, and cut directly for vinyl. This process is designed to retain the dynamic range and tonal characteristics of the source material while taking advantage of modern mastering techniques.

Among the new releases joining the series today is Claudio Abbado’s 1977 recording of Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 with the Vienna Philharmonic, recorded at the Vienna Musikverein and featuring mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade appears in its final movement. The performance is remembered by many classical scholars for Abbado’s unexpected choice of tempos, which sets his Mahler in contrast to more conventional interpretations. This edition marks the first time the recording has been remastered and cut from the original 1-inch eight-track tapes.

Also set for a special reissue is violinist Pinchas Zukerman and conductor Daniel Barenboim’s joint outing with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, performing Sibelius’s Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s Romances Nos. 1 and 2. Originally recorded in the early 1970s, the album reflects a period when both musicians were establishing international reputations.

Last but not least to join the series today is a titanic Beethoven offering from one of America’s great conductors: Leonard Bernstein’s recording of Beethoven’s String Quartet, Op. 131, with the Vienna Philharmonic. The recording, which has been newly remastered and cut from the original 1-inch eight-track tapes, was dedicated to Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre Bernstein.

Shop the Original Source Series here.