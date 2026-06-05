Holly Humberstone Releases ‘it’s a real Cruel World’ EP

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Holly Humberstone has released it’s a real Cruel World, a four-track EP featuring new versions of songs from her second album, Cruel World. The project includes reimagined takes on “White Noise,” “To Love Somebody,” “back in your Red Chevy,” and the album’s title track, “Cruel World.”

The EP arrives after Humberstone released Cruel World in April. The new collection places four songs from the record in a different setting, with the tracklist running from “it’s just White Noise” to “at least you got To Love Somebody,” “back in your Red Chevy,” and “it’s a real Cruel World.” The release is accompanied by visualizers and artwork credited to Silken Weinberg.

Holly Humberstone - To Love Somebody (Official Video)

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Recently, Humberstone has been performing material from Cruel World on television and festival stages. Recent appearances include Later… with Jools Holland, the season finale of SNL UK, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She also took the stage at Coachella and Radio 1’s Big Weekend, with additional festival dates including British Summer Time, Reading & Leeds, Mad Cool Festival, and Governors Ball Music Festival.

The release follows Humberstone’s 2023 debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black, and her 2024 project Work in Progress. In June 2026, she is scheduled for North American headline dates in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco. In September 2026, Humberstone will continue with European shows in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Hamburg, Berlin, and Munich. She is also set to support Gracie Abrams at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in December 2026.

Buy Holly Humberstone’s Cruel World here.