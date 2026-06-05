Cold War Kids Share ‘There Goes The Night’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Cold War Kids have released “There Goes The Night,” a newly completed song first written during the era of their debut album Robbers & Cowards. The track is available now on digital streaming platforms and will appear on an expanded 20th anniversary edition of Robbers & Cowards, due later this year.

“There Goes The Night” is one of several unfinished songs from the album’s original period that Cold War Kids have newly recorded for the anniversary release. The band, made up of Nathan Willett, Matt Maust, David Quon, Matthew Schwartz, and Joe Plummer, recently debuted the song live while touring with Young The Giant. Additional details about the expanded Robbers & Cowards edition will be announced soon.

There Goes The Night

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Willett said the song brought him back to the band’s early days in Long Beach, California, when the group and friends were living together near 8th and Orange. “‘There Goes The Night’ is the first song we are releasing of four songs that were unfinished from the Robbers & Cowards days and it’s one of my favorite Cold War Kids songs ever,” he said. “To finish these lyrics, I put myself back in this time when a bunch of band guys and assorted friends lived in Long Beach in this house at 8th and Orange.”

The announcement follows the 20th anniversary of Robbers & Cowards, which featured “Hang Me Up to Dry,” “We Used to Vacation,” and “Hospital Beds” after its 2006 release. The album reached No. 173 on the Billboard 200 and helped launch a catalog that has since generated more than one billion streams worldwide. Cold War Kids released their self-titled 10th studio album in 2023, featuring “Double Life” and “Run Away With Me.” In 2025, the band shared “Any Day Now,” a tribute to their longtime friend Richard Swift. This summer, Cold War Kids are touring North America with Young The Giant, with dates including June 18 and 19 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York and July 17 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Listen to “There Goes The Night” here.