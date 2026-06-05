Culture Club’s 1983 ‘Victims’ Video Gets YouTube Premiere

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

43 years after its original release, the video for Culture Club’s piano ballad “Victims” has arrived on YouTube. The video resurfaces ahead of the June 9th theatrical release of Boy George & Culture Club, a new documentary film from director Alison Ellwood.

“Victims” was released as the second single off the group’s now-signature record Colour By Numbers. It had the daunting task of following the massive success of “Karma Chameleon,” and diverged stylistically from “Karma’s” influences. “Victims” was only issued in five countries, including the group’s native UK, where it peaked at number three on the UK singles chart.

In the video, Boy George is seen in one of his signature top hats and ribbons in his hair. He sings to the camera as he moves through a changing set, featuring an orchestra, a choir, and a harpist.

Culture Club - Victims

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Boy George & Culture Club premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. This is the latest musical feature from Alison Ellwood, having previously directed The Go-Go’s, Laurel Canyon, and Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing. “I was most surprised by how forthcoming George, Jon [Moss], Mikey [Craig], and Roy [Hay] were in telling their story,” Ellwood told Rolling Stone. “Their powerful testimony takes us on a very personal and immersive journey, with each member experiencing the trials and tribulations of fame and success. I think the audience will be surprised by the depth and sophistication of their catalogue, even beyond the big hits that we all associate with the band.”

The group’s impact continues to be felt. Just recently, Boy George was presented a lifetime achievement award at the British LGBT Awards. He additionally took home the award for music artist of the year. He shared his feelings with the BBC following the event: “I feel so emotional, I was sitting there with my best friends… and I can’t even tell you how beautiful it was.”

Shop Culture Club’s music on vinyl here.