‘Sinatra The Musical’ Begins Performances In London’s West End

Photo: Courtesy of Story House

Sinatra The Musical, the stage show celebrating the life of the legendary Frank Sinatra, has officially begun performances in London’s West End. Following the life of Ol’ Blue Eyes from his early days performing in New York to becoming a global superstar to getting knocked down in the press and getting right back up in the race, the musical stars Joel Harper-Jackson as the famed crooner. Tickets are on sale now for performances through April 2027.

After first opening in Birmingham in 2023 and having a workshop in New York in 2024, performances began in London in June 2026 with the blessing of Sinatra’s descendants. “Dad would say ‘Myth is always better than truth. It’s much more interesting.’ This is truth and I think it’s very interesting,” said Sinatra’s youngest daughter Tina when the musical started performances. “It’s the intimacy of mom and dad and Ava entering into that, their lives. It is what I knew as I matured as a child and I had a lot to say about it. They just made a mess together, the three ‌of them.” Added Harper-Jackson, “It’s a very human story. You see his ‌flaws, and the permission that Tina has given allows us to not sugar-coat anything, which is very refreshing.”

Sinatra the Musical performs of Britain's Got Talent Final 2026

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An official synopsis for the show reads: “It is New Year’s Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.”

The musical features more than 20 songs from Sinatra’s legendary songbook, many of which can be found on the His Way: The Originals soundtrack on Spotify. The musical’s book is written by Tony DiPietro. The production is directed by Kathleen Marshall, who has won three Tony Awards for best choreography. Beside Harper-Jackson star Ana Villafañe as Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos as Nancy Barbato Sinatra, Sinatra’s first wife.

Listen to the Frank Sinatra The Musical: His Way: The Originals playlist here.