Hear Kurt Vile’s New Single ‘Zoom 97’

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records / Universal Music

Kurt Vile has released “Zoom 97,” the second single from his upcoming album Philadelphia’s been good to me. The album is due May 29 via Verve Records and follows the previously released lead single and video “Chance to Bleed.”

“Zoom 97” opens the album and draws on a specific Philadelphia setting, with Vile singing about heading down Lincoln Drive, the winding highway between his home in Mt. Airy and the City of Brotherly Love. The new track follows “Chance to Bleed,” which features Natalie Hoffman of Optic Sink, Ethan Buckler of Slint, and Greg Cartwright of Reigning Sound.

Kurt Vile - Zoom 97 (Visualizer)

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Philadelphia’s been good to me was largely self-produced, with contributions from Violators bassist Adam Langellotti, keyboardist Matthew Jugenheimer, drummer Kyle Spence, guitarist Jesse Trbovich, and longtime Violators keyboardist Rob Schnapf. Vile described the album as his “bringing it all back home to Philly” record, adding, “I put everything into it. It’s my best vocal record. It’s my best electric guitar record. It’s my most organic record, made in the comfort of my own zone.” The album also features guitar parts played on an old hollow-body Gretsch Tennessean once owned by Travis Good of the Sadies.

Vile will begin a 2026 world tour on June 16 at History in Toronto, with North American dates continuing through July 25 at The Dell Music Center in Philadelphia. The itinerary also includes June stops at Montreal’s Beanfield Theatre, Chicago’s Salt Shed, and St. Paul’s Palace Theatre. After August and September shows in Europe and the U.K., Vile returns to North America on November 4 at Asbury Hall in Buffalo. The November run includes Brooklyn Paramount in New York, Royale in Boston, The National in Richmond, and Ottobar in Baltimore.

Listen to “Zoom 97” here.