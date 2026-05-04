Floating Points Shares New Track ‘Falling To Earth’

Cover: Courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon

Floating Points has released “Falling To Earth,” a new single. The 13-minute track is connected to Mere Mortals, the forthcoming album recording of Sam Shepherd’s debut ballet score, which is set for release on August 28.

“Falling To Earth” appears in the world of Mere Mortals, though the track is not included on the album. The release also comes with a full-length music visualizer video via Deutsche Grammophon’s YouTube channel. The track draws from the ballet’s eighth movement, “Movement 8 – Falling to Earth.”

Floating Points - Falling To Earth (Official Video)

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Mere Mortals retells the Greek myth of Pandora through a contemporary story about artificial intelligence, curiosity, and change. The work premiered with San Francisco Ballet in 2024 and returned to the company in 2026 for performances running through May 3. The album version of Mere Mortals is scheduled for August 28, with album pre-orders beginning May 29 across all formats.

The album features 14 movements, including “Movement 1 – Fire,” “Movement 2 – Hope,” “Movement 5 – Pandora’s Creation,” “Movement 8 – Falling to Earth,” and “Movement 13 – Hope Taking Flight.” Key pieces highlighted from the project include “Her Gift,” a harp solo track; “A Plea,” a vibraphone and violin solo track; and “Hope Taking Flight,” which features violin solo and orchestra.

The announcement follows Floating Points’ 2026 performances of Mere Mortals with San Francisco Ballet, which conclude in San Francisco on May 3. Floating Points will also take part in the work’s European premiere at the Edinburgh Festival on August 28, with additional performances on August 29 and August 30 featuring the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. San Francisco Ballet will also perform Mere Mortals at Sadler’s Wells in London from September 9 through September 12, with the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

Listen to “Falling To Earth” here.