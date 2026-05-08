Hear Sparklmami’s New Single ‘quisiera’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Sparklmami has shared “quisiera,” the latest single from her forthcoming debut album in this body. The album is due June 5 via Verve Records and slowplay, and the new track arrives alongside a video and a slate of summer live dates.

“quisiera” draws from the bolero tradition, but the song is addressed to Sparklmami’s mother rather than a romantic partner. The track centers on longing, distance, and the wish to bridge an emotional and generational divide. It follows recent Chicago opening sets for Joy Crookes and rusowsky, and precedes three newly announced summer shows: June 25 at Millennium Park Summer Music Series supporting Patrice Rushen, July 8 at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, and July 22 at Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles as part of Jazz Is Dead.

in this body is described as a record shaped by Sparklmami’s memories, identity, and the family, cultural, and geographic influences that informed her life. The album was made with her band, including Eddie Burns on drums, William Corduroy on bass, Alec Trickett on percussion, Josh Jessen on keys and synths, and Kenneth Leftridge Jr. on saxophone. Additional contributors include Nico Segal, Alex Santilli, Raphael Olivier, Adlai Reinhart, and Chris Misch.

Sparklmami - quisiera (Visualizer)

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The announcement follows Sparklmami’s 2024 singles “fajas” and “running,” both of which she performed for an Elevator Music live session with members of her band. Earlier this year, Sparklmami revisited “running” with a re-release that included a remix by LA producer Mndsgn and a live version recorded with her Chicago collaborators. After the re-release, Sparklmami joined Rio Kosta for California and Texas live dates and appeared with rusowsky at Chicago’s Thalia Hall.

Listen to quisiera here.