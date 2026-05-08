Logic Celebrates ‘Bobby Tarantino’ 10th Anniversary With Vinyl Debut

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

10 years after its debut, Logic’s Bobby Tarantino mixtape is coming to vinyl for the first time. The project will debut as both a standard black vinyl LP and as a limited edition Pine Needle Marble. The LP is available for preorder now.

The rapper’s 2016 mixtape was the first of a trilogy, followed by Bobby Tarantino II in 2018 and Bobby Tarantino III in 2021. After having a panic attack while waiting to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, Logic found himself forced to take a break for the first time in a while. Bobby Tarantino was a product of that break. The mixtape was a surprise to fans when it dropped in the summer of 2016.

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“There was so much on my mind that I just wanted to break free and be free, and that’s what this entire project is,” said Logic upon the mixtape’s release, explaining that “Bobby Tarantino” is his alter-ego. “Even though it might be, like, trap-rap or trap beats, it’s still me rapping my ass off, trying to come up with crazy different flows or different things that I can do. And still saying things… talking about race and all these different things, but doing it in a way that’s so much fun.” Though he acknowledged some fans may have been surprised by the change in genre, he was certain they would appreciate the thought and quality that went into it.

10 years later, it’s clear they have. Logic has continued to reference the mixtape through the years, not just with the followup mixtape but with his Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour in 2018. This summer, Logic is set to take the road with G-Eazy for the Endless Summer Tour Part II, a followup to their 2016 tour of the same name. Last year, Logic released Live and in Color, a collaborative album with Juicy J.

Order the 10th anniversary edition of Bobby Tarantino now.