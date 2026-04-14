Oasis, Ed Sullivan, Wu-Tang Clan Among 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class

Photo: Courtesy of SOFA Entertainment

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class has been announced. Eight new artists will be inducted into the hall for 2026: Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Phil Collins, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Joy Division/New Order. These performers have been selected for creating “music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.” Ed Sullivan, meanwhile, will be honored this year with the esteemed Ahmet Ertegun Award, intended for “non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted culture.”

Artists become eligible for induction into the Rock Hall 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording. Vandross and Wu-Tang are first-time nominees. The rest of the field has been nominated before.

Billy Idol - Rebel Yell

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Additionally, the Rock Hall will honor a range of pioneers with the Early Influence Award, including Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, and Gram Parsons. The award recognizes “artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting culture.” The Musical Excellence Award, granted to “artists, musicians, songwriters, and producers whose originality and influence have had a dramatic impact on music,” is going to Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, and Rick Rubin.

“Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock Hall. “We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year’s ceremony – it’s going to be an unforgettable night.”

This year’s Rock Hall Induction Ceremony will take place Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. In December, it will air on ABC and stream on Disney+. In 2027, the ceremony will return to Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. It was last held in Cleveland in 2024.

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