Juanes Shares Video For Mon Laferte-Assisted ‘Vuelve’ (‘Comeback’)

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Juanes has shared a visualizer for “Vuelve” (“Comeback”), the Mon Laferte-assisted standout cut from the singer’s LP JuanesTeban, released on March 6 via Universal Music Latino.

The reggae-inspired track is led by a bevy of percussion instruments and the intoxicating chemistry between Juanes and Laferte, who take turns singing of love and love lost.

This isn’t the first song from JuanesTeban that the Colombian idol has revisited in the months following the album. In May, Juanes shared a tribute to mothers across the globe with an acoustic version of the heartwrenching “Madre,” which pays tribute to Juanes’ own mother, who died last year at the age of 95.

In other Juanes news, he confirmed a new world tour back in February. The run of 50 global dates will include a North American leg kicking off on September 3 in Orlando, FL. The trek will hit cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Boston, and Houston before wrapping on October 22 in San Diego, CA. Regarding the tour, Juanes said in an interview with Billboard: “It’s going to be the best tour of my life. This tour is about the present moment and the full potential of all of us as musicians. With all the staging, lighting and production we’ve put together, it’s going to be incredible.”

Juanes, Mon Laferte - Vuelve (Visualizer)

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Juanes also reflected on this latest era during that interview with Billboard. He was asked about his mindset when he shared JuanesTeban, and he spoke about his perspective. He said: “…I think this is the best version of myself. And I’ve found a clarity that I had lost long ago. Fortunately, today I’m in total connection with my essence, with my being, with my spirituality, with my life, with my family.”

The singer was also asked to envision where he sees himself in 25 years, and unsurprisingly, he expressed hope that he would still be writing songs and hitting the road. He said: “Hopefully, I’ll still be on a stage, in a studio — just like I see Juan Luis Guerra, Metallica, Mick Jagger, Rubén Blades and Miguel Bosé, because I admire them. I hope I have the strength and health to keep doing that.”

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