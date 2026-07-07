U2 Releases New Track ‘Street Of Dreams’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Island Records has released “Street of Dreams,” a new track from U2. The song is the first preview of the band’s yet-to-be-announced new studio album, U2’s first studio album in nine years, which is due later this year. The release follows the band’s most recent full-length studio album, Songs of Experience, which arrived in 2017.

“Street of Dreams” was produced by Jacknife Lee, who has previously worked with U2 on studio and remix projects. The track arrives with a new music video shot in Mexico City in May, when the band attended the 2026 Street Child World Cup Finals Tournament at Parque Ecológico Lago de Texcoco. The event brought teams of young people together for a football tournament connected to Street Child United’s work, which aims to “use sport to give street-connected young people a platform to demand their rights.”

U2 - Street Of Dreams (Official Video)

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The video shoot took place near Plaza Santo Domingo, where fans gathered despite thunder and heavy rain. During filming, the weather caused a generator to fail, after which a local family welcomed the four members of U2 into their apartment and allowed the shoot to continue from the balcony. The new track also arrives as U2 approaches a 50-year milestone. In September, the band will mark five decades since Larry Mullen Jr. posted a handwritten note on the noticeboard at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin that read, “Drummer seeks musicians to form band.”

In 2023, U2 released Songs of Surrender, a 40-track collection of re-recorded songs from across the band’s catalog. On September 29, 2023, U2 issued “Atomic City” as U2 Achtung Baby Live at Sphere opened in Las Vegas. In February 2024, U2 performed the tune during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards from the Las Vegas venue. In more recent news, in June of this year, Bono and The Edge performed “City of Blinding Lights” at the opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Listen to U2’s “Street Dreams” now.