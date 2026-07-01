Village People Lead Singer Victor Willis Dies At 74

Cover: Courtesy of Island Def Jam Music Group

Victor Willis, the lead singer of the Village People, has died at the age of 74. Willis co-wrote some of the band’s biggest songs, including “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man.”

The news was confirmed by Willis’ wife on his official Facebook page. She wrote: “It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, VICTOR WILLIS. Victor passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2026 as a result of a short, but aggressive illness. The family request privacy at this time of great loss.”

Born in 1951 in Dallas, Texas, Willis grew up in the bustling Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in San Francisco. The Village People frontman learned to sing by performing gospel songs in church, where his father was a minister. By the time he reached his teenage years, he made some local waves as a member of The Ballads, who served as an opening act for The Temptations.

Willis found himself on stage during his early 20s, performing in Hair in Las Vegas, before moving to New York to perform on Broadway. In 1977, he had a fateful meeting with producer Jacques Morali. The producer enlisted Willis to sing on some songs he had written, and the demo recording was titled The Village People. The collection earned this loosely-assembled group a record deal, and Willis was brought on to become the frontman for the group.

The band’s creative peak arrived with two 1978 albums, Cruisin’ (1978), which featured “Y.M.C.A.,” and Macho Man, which was led by its title track.

By 1980, Willis had left the group, though his impact on popular culture has continued to this day. “Y.M.C.A.” reached number one in 17 countries after its release, and the song created one of the most recognizable dance routines both in the United States and abroad.

In 2020, the song was preserved by the National Recording Registry of the US Library of Congress as “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.” Additionally, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.