Uptown Records Relaunches Under Republic Collective

Cover: Courtesy of Uptown Records

Uptown Records has officially relaunched under Republic Collective, marking a new chapter for the label during its 40th anniversary year. Danielle Price Sanders will lead the relaunched company as President, Uptown Records/EVP, Republic Collective, with Natina Nimene joining the executive leadership team as EVP, Urban Audience and Artist Relations, Republic Collective.

The announcement arrives with new music and recent activity from a roster that includes Yung Miami, G Herbo, Trap Dickey, Sunkis, 9B Meechie and producer ATL Jacob. Price Sanders said Andre Harrell built “one of the most influential record companies in music history.” Harrell founded Uptown in 1986 and developed a roster that included Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, The Notorious B.I.G., Heavy D and Guy. In a press release, Price Sanders explained that the relaunched label will support “the next generation of artists.” She also noted that Uptown will operate as part of Republic Collective alongside other Collective labels and in connection with Def Jam, led by Tunji Balogun and Kevin Lipson.

Yung Miami is among the artists at the center of the relaunch. Her April 2026 single “Spend Dat” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 66 and rose to No. 34, giving her first Top 40 entry as a solo artist. The song also reached No. 25 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart and moved from No. 50 to No. 34 on the Hot Hip-Hop/R&B Songs chart. Yung Miami said Uptown “already feels like home” as she continues her solo career with the label.

G Herbo’s Uptown-released album Lil Herb debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Albums chart and featured the platinum-certified single “Went Legit.” Trap Dickey’s project The Ville included “Down South” featuring Key Glock, which passed 25 million streams and became the No. 2 most-added song at Urban Radio. The relaunched label plans more news and announcements in 2026.