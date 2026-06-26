Two Roger Hodgson Albums Return To Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Roger Hodgson, the onetime frontman of Supertramp, is seeing his solo work return to the limelight. Two of Hodgson’s solo releases, 1984’s In The Eye Of The Storm and 1987’s Hai Hai, are returning to vinyl in restored, premium quality. Both albums were pressed on 180g black vinyl and were transferred at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell. Both albums are available for pre-order now.

As a founding member of Supertramp, Hodgson co-wrote and sang the band’s most beloved tracks, including “The Logical Song” and “Breakfast In America.” But in 1983, he felt it was time to move on from the band. “Supertramp was my baby and I would have continued, but it was time to part company, unfortunately, back then,” he reflected to The Kelowna Courier in 2016. “It was a good decision in hindsight to tell you the truth. I took some time away from the music biz, I raised my kids and I’m stronger than ever.”

Of course, Hodgson couldn’t stay away from music for long. His first solo album, In The Eye Of The Storm, arrived just one year later and features the singles “Had a Dream (Sleeping With the Enemy)” and “In Jeopardy.” Hai Hai arrived three years later, but with that release, Hodgson was forced to take a break when he unfortunately injured both of his wrists within a week of the album’s release. “It forced me to look at what made me happy outside music,” he said years later. Hai Hai features the singles “London,” “You Make Me Love You,” and “Land Ho.”

Though the reunion tour, featuring Hodgson, that Supertramp had hoped would happen for years never came to fruition, the band still remains popular, with new listeners discovering their music over the years. Some of Supertramp’s most beloved and acclaimed releases have also recently seen reissues on vinyl, including Breakfast In America, Crime Of The Century, and Brother Where You Bound.

Shop Roger Hodgson’s half-speed mastered vinyl here.