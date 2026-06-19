Queensrÿche’s ‘The Warning’ & ‘Rage For Order’ Get Vinyl Reissues

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Queensrÿche, one of the leaders of progressive heavy metal, first launched onto the scene with their debut album, 1984’s The Warning. The Bellevue, Washington-born band followed up with 1986’s Rage For Order. Both landmark albums are receiving vinyl reissues, which are now available for purchase. The new editions will both be released on standard 1LP black vinyl.

The Warning captures Queensrÿche in their early stages as they honed in on a darker, more traditional heavy metal sound before they began experimenting on later records. Lyrically, the band sang about classic themes of the genre at the time: mysticism and the occult. The album featured two singles, “Warning” and “Take Hold of the Flame.”

Rage For Order, the band’s sophomore LP that’s also celebrating its 40th anniversary this month, marked a clear sonic shift. The record leans into a futuristic, almost industrial feel that also mixes in glam metal. It further defined Queensrÿche’s signature sound as the band emphasized the use of keyboards and digital effects such as the reverse echo. The album explored social, political, and technological themes, and highlighted the dangers of artificial intelligence and government intrusion. Rage For Order features three singles: “Gonna Get Close to You,” “The Whisper,” and “Walk in the Shadows.”

Queensrÿche went on to release 14 more albums, with their latest offering, Digital Noise Alliance, released in 2022. The band remains as active as ever and is currently working on their 17th LP. “There’s a ton of songs that I have to write lyrics and melodies for, which I’ve been doing some of that at home, tracking ideas, showing the guys some stuff,” singer Todd La Torre said of the recording process in April. “So we’ve got songs in demo forms. Really good stuff, really exciting stuff that I’m looking forward to digging in when we get home.”

The heavy metal giants are currently on the road for their European summer tour. Performing alongside special guests, death metal band Rivers of Nihil, the tour is a mix of venue sets and festival appearances. The trek began in Köln, Germany, on June 12 and wraps on July 5 at Spain’s Rock Imperium Festival.

Shop the new Queensrÿche vinyl reissues here.