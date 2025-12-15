HBO To Release Counting Crows Documentary

Image: Courtesy of Warner Brothers Discovery

A new original documentary about Counting Crows is coming to HBO. Music Box: Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? is the latest installment in a series created by Bill Simmons. Directed by Amy Scott (Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken), the film debuts Thursday, December 18 (9:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Music Box: Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? chronicles the rapid rise of the California rock band. The film is centered around frontman Adam Duritz and explores the complex aftermath of the band’s debut album, 1993’s August and Everything After, which was led by the massive hit, “Mr. Jones.” Facing newfound pressures, Duritz struggled with recognition and mental health challenges as he wrote their follow-up album Recovering the Satellites.

The story is told through rare archival footage, photographs, and interviews with Counting Crows band members, including Adam Duritz, David Bryson, Charlie Gillingham, David Immerglück, Matt Malley, and Dan Vickrey. Other participants include Chris Martin, Mary-Louise Parker, Cyndi Lauper, Jeff Ross, and Steve Kerr; music historian Rob Harvilla; and writer David Wild.

The Music Box series, which debuted on HBO in 2021, is a collection of documentary films exploring pivotal moments in the music world. Recent titles in the series include It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, and the upcoming movie Happy And You Know It, which is about children’s music.

Recovering the Satellites recently returned to vinyl. The record has been remastered from the original 1/4″ production master tape, and a special limited edition version has been pressed on 2LP 180g black vinyl with a red foil print of the band name on the cover. The album features the singles “Angels of the Silences” and “A Long December,” the latter of which charted at number six on the Billboard 200. The album itself hit number one on the Billboard 200, becoming the first of the band’s records to do so.

