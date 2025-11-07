Counting Crows’ ‘Recovering the Satellites’ Is Returning To Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of UMG Recordings

Counting Crows’ 1996 sophomore album Recovering the Satellites is set to return to vinyl. The record has been remastered from the original 1/4″ production master tape, and a special limited edition version has been pressed on 2LP 180g black vinyl with a red foil print of the band name on the cover. Both versions are out on December 12th.

Recovering the Satellites features the singles “Angels of the Silences” and “A Long December,” the latter of which charted at number six on the Billboard 200. The album itself hit number one on the Billboard 200, becoming the first of their records to do so.

Frontman Adam Duritz described the album in an interview as “the first real Counting Crows record.” As he told Diffuser, “It’s the one where we really become ourselves. We just weren’t able to do a lot of that stuff on the first record… [the album is] a fuller picture of what we are as a band. It felt like we were only limited after that by whatever we could imagine doing. Whereas before that, I felt like we really had some serious limitations.”

Counting Crows - Angels Of The Silences

The Satellites song “Have You Seen Me Lately?” has given its name to the band’s new documentary Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in June, but a release date has not yet been announced. According to Tribeca, “this vibrant and deeply personal documentary dives into the legacy of Counting Crows and their enigmatic lead singer Adam Duritz, not as a nostalgia play, but as a raw and revealing look at identity, artistry, and the fine line between performance and reality. With unprecedented access, the film follows the band’s rise from the coffeehouses of Berkeley to headlining arenas — and the emotional turbulence that came with it.”

The description continues, “Told with wit, warmth, and the lyrical spirit that defines the Crows’ greatest hits — from ‘A Long December’ to ‘Round Here’ — the film mixes electric live footage, intimate interviews, and never-before-seen moments to create a portrait as layered and compelling as the music itself.”

