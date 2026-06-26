Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Single ‘On Wires’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Grammy-nominated pop singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has shared “On Wires,” the lead single from her new album, Day and Night. The 24-track double album is set for release September 18 via Interscope Records. The song introduces a project built around a day-to-night structure, with material grouped around the changing mood of a full 24-hour cycle.

Carly Rae Jepsen - On Wires (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

“On Wires” appears in the album’s day section, which the release describes as a suite of bright, raw songs with organic warmth. Jepsen wrote the song with Kyle Shearer, who also produced it, and Nate Cyphert. The track centers on the point where friendship begins to turn into romance, framing the first stages of courtship through a feeling of impatience and uncertainty.

The official video for “On Wires” shifts the focus to the balance between motherhood and work. In the clip, Jepsen leaves a club with a microphone in hand and a long cord trailing behind her, moving from the stage into the outside world. The video was shot in Los Angeles with director Caio Viera while Jepsen was in her sixth month of pregnancy. Jepsen will launch Day and Night with a headline performance at All Things Go Festival in New York City on Sunday, September 27, her first live performance of 2026.

The announcement follows Jepsen’s 2022 album The Loneliest Time, which arrived after 2019’s Dedicated. Her 2015 album E•MO•TION has surpassed one billion streams worldwide. “Call Me Maybe,” from 2012’s Kiss, meanwhile, topped charts in more than 47 countries and earned two Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Jepsen has also released several companion projects over the years, including EMOTION Side B, Dedicated Side B, and The Loveliest Time. The September 18 Day and Night will mark Jepsen’s first full-length studio release through Interscope Records since The Loneliest Time.

Pre-order Day and Night now.