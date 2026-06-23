Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Double Album ‘Day And Night’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced Day and Night, a 24-track double album due September 18 via Interscope Records. The album’s first single, “On Wires,” will be released June 26.

Day and Night is divided into two 12-song sections, with one half built around day and the other around night. Jepsen worked on the album with Tavish Crowe, Kyle Shearer, Nate Cyphert, and Cole M.G.N., collaborators connected to different periods of her catalog. The announcement describes the project as moving between live instrumentation, 1970s-inspired psychedelic pop, synth-driven dance pop, and songs that trace joy, fear, love, anxiety, and escapist fantasy.

As part of the roll-out of the album, an All Things Go NYC set on September 27 will mark Jepsen’s first live performance of 2026. The festival appearance follows the release of “On Wires” and comes nine days after Day and Night arrives.

Jepsen first reached international audiences with “Call Me Maybe,” from her 2012 album Kiss, and later built a catalog that includes E•MO•TION, Dedicated, The Loneliest Time, and The Loveliest Time. The announcement follows The Loveliest Time, released July 28, 2023, as a companion project to The Loneliest Time. The Loneliest Time arrived October 21, 2022, and included the Rufus Wainwright collaboration “The Loneliest Time.” In 2025, Jepsen marked the 10th anniversary of E•MO•TION with an expanded edition featuring “More,” “Guardian Angel,” “Back of My Heart,” and “Lost in Devotion.”

Order Carly Rae Jepsen’s Day And Night here.