Jazz Duo DOMi And JD Beck Announce Sophomore Album ‘Who Asked?’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Grammy-nominated jazz duo DOMi & JD Beck have announced their sophomore album, Who Asked? will be released on July 31st through Anderson .Paak’s APESHIT label in partnership with Blue Note Records.

Keyboardist Domi Louna and drummer JD Beck released their debut album, NOT TiGHT, back in 2022. That record sent them to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the NPR Tiny Desk and earned them Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Who Asked? promises an evolution of the style that garnered such acclaim. All songs on the record were composed, arranged, orchestrated, produced, and performed by the duo. They’re joined by a collection of seasoned classical players as well as collaborator Anderson .Paak, who provided lyrics for track two. A press release describes the record as having the “overall vibe of jazz-born indietronica cut with verdant flower-child freedom.”

Domi and JD debuted instrumental versions of the album tracks at the Toronto Jazz Festival and will be performing the new music at the Montreal Jazz Festival on July 2nd.

The album will be available in a number of formats, including a transparent olive green double vinyl, an earth tone double vinyl with signed variants, CD, cassette, and standard black vinyl.

DOMi & JD BECK: Tiny Desk Concert

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When the pair met, Domi was a teen protegé at Berklee by way of the Paris Conservatory, while JD, three years her junior, was already gigging around his hometown of Dallas. In 2018, they were both invited to join an ensemble performing at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) trade show. A jam that night sparked interest in working together more.

Since then, DOMi & JD BECK have sat in with Herbie Hancock and backed Thundercat, Ariana Grande, Mac DeMarco, and Eric André among others. They co-wrote “Skate” on .Paak’s Grammy-winning album with Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic.

Order WHO ASKED? here.