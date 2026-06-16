Josh Turner Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Your Man’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Josh Turner’s sophomore album Your Man is being released in new media formats in honor of its 20th anniversary. The 2006 landmark country album will be available on CD, and as a 1LP black vinyl and 1LP turquoise vinyl. The CD edition of Your Man includes the bonus track “Hard Headed” alongside live bonus tracks, while both vinyl variants include the bonus track as well.

Your Man arrived following the massive success of the South Carolina country singer’s 2003 debut. “My first record Long Black Train had achieved platinum status, so that paved the way for Your Man to even exist,” he told Entertainment Focus in 2021. “It took the pressure off and it was good, because I had more confidence and I knew my way around the studio a little more.”

Perhaps ironically, the one song that gave Turner pause was the lead single and title track. The romantic song was co-written by Chris Stapleton and though Turner liked the original demo, he wasn’t sure if his bass-baritone voice could fit a song intended for Stapleton’s powerful tenor. But after producer Frank Rogers encouraged him to try it in a key that was natural for him, Turner fell in love with “Your Man.” “From the very first notes of the song, I really felt it was going to be a hit and it was a special song,” he said. “I was right, but I didn’t know how big a success it could be.”

“Your Man” steadily climbed the U.S. charts, peaking atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart just as its titular album was released in January 2006. The record debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and took just four weeks to go gold in North America.The album’s success affirmed Turner’s confidence in his new material. Your Man also includes the hits “Would You Go With Me,” and “Me And God,” a Christian anthem featuring a duet between Turner and bluegrass pioneer Dr. Ralph Stanley. Both songs reached the Top 20 of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart. Other tracks include an impassioned cover of Don Williams’ “Lord Have Mercy On A Country Boy” and “Loretta Lynn’s Lincoln,” in which Turner fantasizes about purchasing a car once owned by the Coal Miner’s daughter and driving it around Nashville with another legendary country icon, Dolly Parton.

“Your Man really had a lot of success,” Turner reflected in 2021. “It’s wild to see how people make my music a part of their lives as it was also a great time in my life. We had a lot of great songs to choose from and we went in and made a great record.”

Shop the 20th anniversary edition of Josh Turner’s Your Man here.