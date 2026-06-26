Justin Bieber Releases ‘Swag Live From Coachella’ Album

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam

Justin Bieber has released SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND I), a live album documenting his April 11, 2026 performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The project captures Bieber’s first weekend headlining set at the festival and his first major live show in four years.

The live album features songs from Bieber’s recent SWAG era alongside material from across his catalog. The set includes appearances by The Kid LAROI, Tems, Wizkid, Dijon, and Mk.gee, as well as an acoustic section and archival YouTube footage incorporated into the original production. Fans can also revisit the performance through a special encore re-broadcast of the official Coachella YouTube livestream today, with another stream scheduled for 4 p.m. PST and 7 p.m. EST.

SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND I) arrives after Bieber’s Coachella performances reached 147 million global views, according to a press release. The set also preceded a streaming surge for Bieber, including more than 105 million Spotify streams on April 15 and 431 million global streams in a single week. The momentum placed 21 of his songs on Spotify’s Global Top 200 and seven of his albums on the Billboard 200 at the same time.

The live album follows SWAG and SWAG II, which Bieber surprise released in 2025. SWAG has been certified Platinum by the RIAA for more than 1 million certified album units. The SWAG single “Daisies” is certified 2x Platinum and reached No. 1 at Pop radio. “Yukon” is also certified 2x Platinum and reached No. 1 on R&B radio. “Beauty and a Beat,” which Bieber performed during his first weekend headlining slot, recently received an 8x Platinum RIAA certification after reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Listen to SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND I) now.