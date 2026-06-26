La Roux Releases New Single ‘Babyline’

Cover: Courtesy of Casablanca Records

La Roux has released “Babyline,” the latest single from her forthcoming fourth album, Old Flames. The album is set for release November 6 via Casablanca Records, following the previously released lead single “Cabin Fever.”

“Babyline” was written and produced by La Roux, who described the song as a continuation of the personal story introduced on “Cabin Fever.” “’Babyline’ is about finding your way out of the woods and back to yourself,” she said. “’Cabin Fever’ was very much the start of my story, and ‘Babyline’ is where I ended up and where I continue to be. Happier, lighter, braver.” The song also arrives with a music video that the press release describes as a visual counterpoint to “Cabin Fever.”

Old Flames was composed, written, produced, and arranged by La Roux. The album’s 11-song tracklist includes “Old Flames (Intro),” “Cabin Fever,” “Lose Myself,” “Falling,” “To Make Our Love,” “Your Lover,” “Final Fantasy,” “Night Vision,” “I Just Keep Crying,” “Babyline,” and “Old Flames.” According to the announcement, the record addresses the end of a 17-year relationship, forbidden love, addiction, sexuality, identity, and the process of leaving old patterns behind. “This record says things about how they are: how I am and who I am,” La Roux said.

The release comes as La Roux prepares to support Hilary Duff on tour across the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. The routing includes two nights at Kia Forum in Inglewood on July 8 and July 9, plus two nights at Madison Square Garden Arena in New York on August 5 and August 6.

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