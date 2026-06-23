Niall Horan Sets Grand Ole Opry Debut

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Niall Horan will make his Grand Ole Opry debut Tuesday, July 7, as part of the Opry’s 100th anniversary celebration. The Capitol Records artist’s appearance also comes in support of his new solo album, Dinner Party. The Irish singer-songwriter first reached a global audience as a member of One Direction and later became a coach on The Voice.

The Opry appearance follows Horan’s recent collaboration with Thomas Rhett on a new version of Rhett’s “Old Tricks.” Horan and Rhett are also set to co-headline two stadium shows this summer, including GEODIS Park in Nashville on Thursday, July 9, and Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on July 18. Horan will begin his Dinner Party Live On Tour on September 22 in Birmingham, England.

Niall Horan - Dinner Party (Golden Hour Visual)

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Additional Grand Ole Opry performances scheduled in the coming weeks include appearances by Opry members Mandy Barnett, Suzy Bogguss, Steven Curtis Chapman, The Isaacs, Chris Janson, Lorrie Morgan, Rhonda Vincent, T. Graham Brown, Gene Watson, and Chris Young. The upcoming schedule also includes Dennis Quaid, Mike Reid, Tanya Tucker, Killer Beaz, Charlie Worsham, and debuts by Tori Kelly and Adam Sanders. The Grand Ole Opry was founded in Nashville in 1925 and is marking its centennial throughout 2026.

The announcement adds to a year centered on Horan’s fourth solo studio album, Dinner Party, released via Capitol Records in 2026. The album was executive produced by Julian Bunetta and John Ryan, and includes songwriting and production contributions from Amy Allen, Joel Little, Steph Jones, Afterhrs, Ian Franzino, Andrew Haas, and Rocky Block. Since beginning his solo career, Horan has sold more than 90 million records worldwide. His debut solo album, Flicker, featured “Slow Hands,” while Heartbreak Weather reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and the U.K. Official Albums Chart. His 2024-2025 The Show Live On Tour sold more than 1.2 million tickets worldwide.

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