Role Model Announces 2026-2027 Global Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Role Model has announced a 2026-2027 global tour in support of his forthcoming album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, which arrives August 7 via Interscope. The tour begins September 9 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon, before moving through North America this fall and continuing overseas in February 2027.

Samia will support all North American dates, while Keni Titus will join the UK and European leg. The North American run includes stops at WAMU Theater in Seattle, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., Radio City Music Hall in New York, Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, The Armory in Minneapolis, and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Berkeley. The European run begins February 11 at Tempodrom in Berlin and includes Amsterdam, Brussels, Düsseldorf, Paris, Dublin, and London.

ROLE MODEL - High Hopes 3000 (Official Music Video)

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Tickets will be available through several presales before the general onsale. Mastercard and American Airlines presales begin Tuesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by Spotify Reserved at 12 p.m. local time the same day. The artist presale begins Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. local time, and the general onsale starts Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. local time. The announcement follows the release of Role Model’s new single “High Hopes 3000,” which arrived earlier this month.

Role Model, born Tucker Pillsbury, released his debut album Rx in 2022. His second album, Kansas Anymore, arrived in July 2024 and was later expanded with the deluxe edition Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye). He performed “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and later brought the song to Saturday Night Live with Charli XCX. He also performed “Some Protector” during the Saturday Night Live appearance.

Listen to Role Model’s new single “High Hopes 3000” here.