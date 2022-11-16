Hilary Hahn, Renée Fleming, And More Lead 2023 Classical Grammy Nominations

Renee Fleming - Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts Inc.

The 65th annual Grammy nominations prove to be another incredible year for classical music, with new and old faces alongside each other, nominated for their stunning contributions at the year’s most celebrated night in music. The 2023 Grammy nominations mark the first year recognizing the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, expanding the Academy’s breadth of acknowledging musical exceptionalism.

The nominations featured mainstays for categories such as Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television), celebrating the music of Hans Zimmer for his compositions in the latest film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die. Alongside Zimmer is first time-nominee, Germaine Franco, given a nod for her music in Disney’s Encanto. Mainstays such as Michael Giacchino, Nicholas Britell, and Jonny Greenwood also received nominations for their work in The Batman, Succession, and The Power Of The Dog, respectively.

Classical music reached new marks in this year’s list of nominations, with Daniil Trifonov’s nod for Back: The Art of Life and Hilary Hahn’s nod for Abels: Isolation Variation in the best Instrumental Solo category. Sofia Gubaidulina also received a nomination for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for her work on Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God, alongside composers Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester. Continuing the high praise for soloists, Voice of Nature – The Anthropocene supplied Renée Fleming and Yannick Nézet-Séguin nominations for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.

Puts: Evening

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

There are also some familiar names among the nominees this year, including conductors Gustavo Dudamel (with the Los Angeles Philharmonic) and John Williams (with the Berliner Philharmoniker), nominated for Best Orchestral Performance.

In its first year as an official category, the Academy nominated Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy composer, Richard Jaques, for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, alongside classic games such as Call of Duty and Assassin’s Creed’s latest. DOMi & JD Beck also received their long-awaited, first Grammy nomination in the category of Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for their joint project, Not Tight.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin was also nominated with Richard Frost for Best Classical Compendium for their work, A Concert For Ukraine. Engineers received nods for their work in the category of Best Engineered Album, Classical, with Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy, Nick Squire, and Cristoph Stickel receiving nominations for their project, John Williams Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes.

For a complete nominations list, visit the Grammys official website.

