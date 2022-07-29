Listen To Domi & JD Beck’s New Album ‘Not Tight’

DOMi & JD BECK - Photo: Tehillah De Castro (Courtesy of Blue Note Records)

DOMi & JD BECK have released their highly anticipated debut album NOT TiGHT, which is out now on Anderson .Paak’s new label A_____T in partnership with Blue Note Records.

The duo—keyboardist DOMi Louna and drummer JD Beck—are joined on the album by a line-up of special guests which includes .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Mac DeMarco, and Kurt Rosenwinkel. NOT TiGHT is available now digitally and on CD, with a vinyl release to follow on November 11.

DOMi & JD BECK, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak - PiLOT (Lyric Video)

Following their sold-out shows at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in NYC last month, DOMi & JD BECK will be performing at the Napa Valley festival this weekend. Last week the band made their TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a performance of “TAKE A CHANCE” featuring .Paak.

The collaboration began under silly circumstances. DOMi Louna was a teen protegé at Berklee by way of the Paris Conservatory; JD, four years her junior, had gigged since grade school around his hometown, Dallas—first in producer Jah-Born’s band where he duetted with MPC beatmakers and DJs spinning Dilla.

In 2018, they were both invited to join an ensemble performing at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) trade show and played in a room full of blaring instrumental demos, surrounded by a chaotic din. “It was so bad, we couldn’t hear anything,” JD laughs. They bonded over gauche keyboard effects and mom jokes, and a more audible jam that night sparked interest in working more.

Along the ride, DOMi & JD BECK have sat in with Herbie Hancock and backed Thundercat, Ariana Grande, Mac DeMarco, Eric André, and more. They also co-wrote “Skate” on .Paak’s GRAMMY-winning album with Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic. Neither can believe what’s happening, but leave it to them to skewer the moment. When JD suggests people might hate the new album, DOMi Louna says, “That would be sick! Booo. They suck!”

