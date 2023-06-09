Crawlers Sets Biggest UK And European Tour To Date

Crawlers – Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Crawlers has announced details of its biggest UK and European headline tour to date, which is due to kick off later this year.

The Merseyside band will hit the road for the short run on September 21, starting at Glasgow’s Queen Margaret Union. It will then continue on to London and Liverpool before journeying across to the continent for shows in Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam.

“Biggest. best. yet. first and LAST headlines of the year, and last of its kind,” Crawlers wrote on Twitter while announcing the tour. “We want you there!!”

Fans can sign up for access to a special presale by filling in their information on this form before 5pm BST on June 14. Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on June 16. You can find more information on Crawlers’ official website.

News of the tour follows the release of Crawlers’ latest single, “Messiah,” the follow-up to the recent track ‘That Time Of Year Always.” On the former, frontperson Holly Minto candidly addressed what it feels like to “exploit one’s sadness for the sake of creating art” over driving guitars and a dynamic, textured production that harkens back to Linkin Park’s Meteora era.

Previously, Crawlers released its debut mixtape, Loud Without Noise, last year, featuring singles like “Hang Me Like Jesus.” The track found Minto exploring the grief she felt at the end of a relationship while struggling with her own mental health.

“Hang me like Jesus is obviously a metaphor, how Jesus felt like he was sacrificing himself for the sake of others,” they explained. “Which is what I felt like I did for this relationship. Not comparing myself to Jesus at all, but I really gave my whole self and expected nothing back because I thought I was in love. Hurts man. But hey, fell in love again, didn’t I?”

Buy or stream “Messiah.” View Crawlers’ tour itinerary below.

Sep 21 – Glasgow, UK – Queen Margaret Union

Sep 22 – London, UK – Heaven

Sep 23 – Liverpool, UK – Invisible Wind Factory

Sep 27 – Berlin, DE – Hole44

Sep 29 – Paris, FR – Le Point Éphémère

Sep 30 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Tolhuistuin