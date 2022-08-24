Crawlers Return With Alt-Rock Epic ‘I Don’t Want It’

Crawlers - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Liverpool-based four-piece Crawlers have returned with a new single, “I Don’t Want It.” A snarling, searing alt-rock anthem fueled by crunching riffs, spiky hooks, and pummeling drums, the track will cement the quartet’s reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting new band.

The group’s third release on Interscope Records, “I Don’t Want It” continues the thematic explorations of their previous single “F__k Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)” as singer Holly Minto reflects on relationships, body image, and the uncertainty of life in your early twenties.

ADVERTISEMENT

CRAWLERS - I Don't Want It (Official Visualiser)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Holly elaborates: “‘I Don’t Want It’ encompasses what it is like to be growing up in the current state of society and how it has affected the mental health of the modern generation from a 1st and 3rd perspective. I have a lot of unhealthy habits that I am very self-aware of, however they don’t seem to change and seem to manifest into worse problems which I try to ignore, this isn’t really my own issue either, so many of us are aware of our own self-destructive behaviors but we ignore them for the sake of it being easier than recovery.

“I think the song actually took fruition when my therapist said ‘you’re very self-aware, aren’t you?.’ It’s very much a curse that we all, especially gen Z share. Maybe because self-deprecation has become such a normalized thing, which I hate but I can’t help but feed into. Writing it was a good way of me getting out a lot of behaviors I want to change about myself as well as critiquing other behaviors that society tends to normalize while growing up in your teens and early 20s.

“As soon as Amy sent me the riff I instantly knew I wanted to get these particular feelings out and create a song with the guys that sounds like the music I am listening to, especially when I am engaging in the behaviors mentioned in the lyrics, which has always been indie with a killer riff and a fat hook–kinda full circle in a way.”

Buy or stream “I Don’t Want It.”