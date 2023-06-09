Niall Horan Gets Vulnerable On Third Album ‘The Show’

Niall Horan – ‘The Show’ artwork: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Niall Horan has shared his third album, The Show, his first full-length album in three years and the follow-up to 2020’s Heartbreak Weather.

The new record, released via Capitol Records, is a deeply felt meditation on everything from mental health to the infinite complexity and uncertainty of love. It presents an endlessly spellbinding statement on following your heart to its absolute truth and finds Horan opening up to deliver some of his most vulnerable songwriting yet.

The Show was previewed in the months preceding its release with singles including “Meltdown,” which served as a cathartic release designed to help his fans, and “Heaven” – a defiant refusal to play along with society’s arbitrary rules.

Niall Horan - The Show (Official Audio)

“Horan’s emotional acuity, his musicianship, and confidence in his own instincts are there for all to see,” The Independent said of the album in a four-star review. “It’s full of laid-back Laurel Canyon-inspired ballads, heavy on the mellow, full of feelings about looking for sanity in a time of personal turmoil,” Rolling Stone added. “On The Show, it sounds like Niall Horan knows exactly where he’s going.”

Horan will take The Show on the road in 2024 with a globe-straddling world tour. The dates will begin in Belfast on February 21, continuing across Ireland and The UK. From there, Horan will travel across Europe in March and then head to New Zealand and Australia in April.

In May, he will continue the tour with a huge raft of shows across North America, including stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, New York’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Kia Forum, and more. The North American leg will wrap up on July 31 in Phoenix, AZ. Full dates and tickets can be found on Horan’s official website.

Last month, the star took over Spotify’s Fresh Éire playlist, compiling a selection of the best in contemporary Irish talent. Among his selections were tracks from the likes of Inhaler, Cian Ducrot, Nell Mescal, Fontaines D.C., and more.

