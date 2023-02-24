Niall Horan Shares Music Video For ‘Heaven’

Niall Horan - Photo: Zackery Michael (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Niall Horan has shared the cinematic music video for his soaring new single “Heaven.” The chart-topping artist wrote the track with John Ryan and Joel Little, who also produced, and Tobias Jesso Jr. Horan recorded the song in Southern California. The track will be featured on Horan’s new album, The Show, out June 9.

The song marked a momentous return for Horan as his first solo material in nearly three years. Upon arrival last week, it bowed as the highest new entry on both the Spotify Global Chart and Spotify US Chart. It also achieved the highest-volume streaming day of his solo career thus far.

Right out of the gate, Rolling Stone declared, “Niall Horan’s certified lover boy era has commenced.” Billboard added, “‘Heaven,’ which previews third album The Show, reaches for eternal love with a vocal elasticity and guitar chug that play off each other with ease.”

The accompanying visual seamlessly translates the scope of the song to the screen. Shot in Los Angeles by director Dylan Knight, it evokes Horan’s energy and charisma with an impressive performance vignette alongside musician Emilia Schmier who accompanies Horan on drums.

Niall Horan said, “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age. Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

Horan will pay a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, February 27, and join The Voice as a new coach for Season 23, which premieres on March 6 on NBC. He appeared last week on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Horan will make his festival debut at Boston Calling on May 26. He’ll also be performing at summer festivals around the globe, including Pinkpop and Isle of Wight.

Pre-order The Show.