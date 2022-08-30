CRAWLERS Announce Debut Mixtape ‘Loud Without Noise’

CRAWLERS – Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CRAWLERS have announced details of their debut mixtape, Loud Without Noise, which is due for release in October.

The record follows a series of singles releases from the fast-rising Liverpool-based rock band, three of which will also appear on the upcoming mixtape.

CRAWLERS announced the mixtape during their performances at Reading & Leeds festivals this weekend. During their sets, they unveiled a banner with the band name, mixtape title, and release date on it to huge cheers from the audience.

“Thank you guys for supporting us,” singer Holly Minto said in a video capturing the moment. “We’ve got loads of new music to show you. Who’s excited for Loud Without Noise?”

Recent singles “I Can’t Drive,” “F__k Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say),” and “I Don’t Want It” will feature on the record, alongside three new songs: “Feminist Radical Hypocritical Delusional,” “Too Soon,” and “Hang Me Like Jesus.” Loud Without Noise will be released on October 28 via Polydor Records.

“HOLDING THIS BACK FROM YOU GUYS HAS BEEN THE MOST DIFFICULT THING WE’VE EVER DONE… OUR FIRST MIXTAPE, Loud Without Noise IS OUT EVERYWHERE 28TH OF OCTOBER,” the band wrote on Instagram.

“We want to thank you all for letting this happen with all ur constant [support]. This music contains our whole hearts. We want u to take care of [it].”

In February, CRAWLERS celebrated signing with Polydor Records and Interscope Records by sharing a stripped-back acoustic live recording of their popular single “Come Over (Again).” The track originally featured on their self-titled 2021 EP, alongside tracks like “MONROE,” “Breathe,” and “Statues.”

The band is also set to head out on a new UK tour following the release of Loud Without Noise. See full dates below and find ticket information on their official website.

Pre-order Loud Without Noise. View CRAWLERS’ tour itinerary below.

Oct 31 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

Nov 1 – London, UK – Scala

Nov 4 – Manchester, UK – Club Academy

Nov 5 – Leeds, UK, Brudenell Social Club

Nov 6 – Glasgow, UK – Saint Lukes

Nov 7 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

Nov 9 – Sheffield, UK – O2 Academy 2

Nov 10 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy 1

Nov 11 – Newcastle, UK – Northumbria University Reds Bar