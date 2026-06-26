Brandon Flowers Announces Nashville-Recorded Album ‘Thrasher’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Brandon Flowers will release his new solo album THRASHER on August 21 through Island Records. The Nashville-recorded project is his first solo album in more than a decade, following 2015’s The Desired Effect, and its first single, “Plans,” arrives today.

Flowers recorded THRASHER at Historic RCA Studio A in Nashville with longtime producers Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado. The album features several Music City players, including guitarist David Rawlings, pedal steel player Bruce Bouton, and harmonica player Charlie McCoy, whose work appears on Bob Dylan’s Nashville recordings. In the announcement, Flowers said the record grew from a return to the country-western music he heard through his father and from stories rooted in his childhood in Nephi, Utah.

Brandon Flowers - Plans (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

The 10-song track list opens with “Does It Ever Cross Your Mind?” and also includes “One Of Us,” “Tiger’s Blood,” “Paradise,” “Miss America,” “Angel,” “The Red Ground,” “In A Heartbeat,” and “An American Dream.” The album’s songs look back at formative places and people, with “One Of Us” written as a tribute to Flowers’ brother-in-law and “Miss America” drawing on memories from childhood and 1980s shopping mall pageants.

The announcement follows several active years for Flowers and The Killers. In December 2023, The Killers released Rebel Diamonds, a career-spanning collection that included “Mr. Brightside,” “When You Were Young,” “Human,” and the then-new song “Spirit.” In August 2024, the band marked the 20th anniversary of Hot Fuss with a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Flowers’ solo catalog includes Flamingo, released in 2010, and The Desired Effect, released in 2015.

Order THRASHER here.