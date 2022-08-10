Cadillac Three To Play Inaugural Rebels & Renegades Festival On Monterey Pop Site

Cadillac Three - Photo: Courtesy of Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Cadillac Three are among the artists announced for the inaugural Rebels & Renegades Festival, a two-day event set to take place October 15-16 at the Monterey Fair & Event Center in Monterey, California.

Other acts on the bill include Cody Jinks, Trampled by Turtles, Orville Peck, Houndmouth, Shane Smith & The Saints, Nikki Lane, Amigo The Devil, Sierra Hull, Fruition, Charles Wesley Godwin, Kat Hasty, and Myron Elkins. More artists will be added to the line-up in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale on Friday (12) at 12 pm CT.

The event, staged by Good Vibez Presents, aims to “[bring] the hippies and the cowboys together,” announcing on its website: “Inspired by the rebellious spirit and storytelling culture of Americana, Outlaw Country, Bluegrass, and Folk, Rebels & Renegades Music Festival weaves together a multi-dimensional festival experience for music lovers at an iconic venue in the Monterey Bay.”

The site, formerly and famously the location for the Monterey Pop Festival, is an oak tree-shaded outdoor venue which continues to attract countless visitors, with its proximity to tourist attractions, beaches, and hotels.

Says Amy Sheehan, part owner of Good Vibez with Dan Sheehan: “We’ve been planning Rebels & Renegades since 2019, and to see it coming to life in 2022 is phenomenal. We are excited to establish a new music experience in Monterey, full of down-to-earth music, interactive art opportunities and local craft and food creatives. Our vision has always been to bring music that we love to the town we call home.”

Other attractions of the festival include interactive art stations, a local “makers” marketplace, and food from Monterey Bay chefs. Acoustic pop-up performances will take place throughout the grounds, and there will be craft beer, wine, cider, and spirit bars. Ticket packages will be available with access to RV sites, VIP experiences and travel packages.

