Enrique Iglesias’ ‘El Perdedor’ Hits One Billion Views On YouTube

Enrique Iglesias has joined an exclusive club of artists whose videos have surpassed one billion views on YouTube. In this case, it’s his video for “El Perdedor,” featuring Marco Antonio Solís, off his chart-topping 2014 album, Sex and Love.

The cinematic video features telenovela star Sandra Echeverría, and was helmed by Dominican director Jessy Terreo – whose previous credits for Iglesias include “Dímelo” and “Cuando Me Enamoro.” “El Perdedor” opens at a formal event, which Echeverría attends with a date. Iglesias and Solís are on stage, meanwhile, performing their song. When Echeverría’s character spies Iglesias, it’s clear that the two had a previous relationship.

Before the full video was released, a 30-second trailer was uploaded to YouTube in December of 2013. Foreshadowing the song’s skyrocketing popularity, the trailer received over one million streams within several weeks. The full video was released in January 2014.

The single was a major hit in the Latin market, topping the Billboard Hot Latin Songs, Latin Pop Songs, and Tropical Airplay charts. The track was also a memorable one for Iglesias, personally, as he was joined by his longtime idol, Marco Antonio Solís. The Mexican singer, producer, and actor first rose to fame in the mid-70s as the frontman of Los Bukis. Following the band’s split in the 90s, Solís took off on a highly-successful solo career.

Sex and Love marked Iglesias’ tenth studio album and his third Top Ten LP on the Billboard 200. In addition to Solís, the record included an all-star line-up of talent, including Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, Flo Rida, Pitbull, and Sean Paul, among many others. “El Perdedor” was among such singles as “Bailando,” “I’m a Freak,” and “Loco.”

Iglesias now has the pleasure of joining an elite club of legendary artists who have also surpassed one billion views on YouTube. Among them are Nirvana, Queen, Guns N’ Roses, and The Cranberries, whose video for “Zombie” hit the one billion mark in April.

