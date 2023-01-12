Memphis Superstars Moneybagg Yo And GloRilla Team Up For ‘On Wat U On’

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla, ‘On Wat U On’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/CMG Records

Memphis icons Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have joined forces for the ferocious new single “On Wat U On,” out today via CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records.

The ready-made crowd-pleaser, which finds the collaborators trading bars, cleverly breaks down a lover’s quarrel. The no-holds-barred track is accompanied by a fiery video that captures a heated argument about trust and infidelity.

Over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement, Bagg expresses exasperation about the work it takes to make romance go the distance. “Asking me ‘bout b_____s in a city that she think I’m f_____g,” he spits, “Look dead in her eyes before I lie, I’d rather tell her nothing.” GloRilla isn’t about to take that disrespect and fires back: “Ain’t got s__t to say now huh, d_____s?” As catchy as it is relatable, “On Wat U On” is a surefire hit.

The visualizer takes a literal approach, showing a couple in the midst of a heated argument. Inspired by scenes from the cult classic movie Baby Boy, GloRilla finds a pack of contraceptives in the backseat when they pull up to a drive-thru window and calls out Bagg. The back-and-forth makes its way back to their apartment, and finally outside again, where Glo picks up a large rock and aims for his windshield to truly show her anger.

“On Wat U On” arrives a month after Moneybagg Yo released his titillating track “Quickie.” Prior to that, the hitmaker appeared on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art. One of his contributions, a collaboration with Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa called “Big League,” was chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals. Moneybagg Yo has also established himself as a supreme scout and developer of talent: his artist BIG30 was recently tapped as part of XXL’s latest Freshman Class.

